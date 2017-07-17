Half of pension fund assets in alt investments

Canada’s leading pension funds, such as the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS), have experienced solid, double-digit performance using alternative asset classes, including real estate, infrastructure and private equity, reports BenefitsCanada.com.

Read: Emerging hedge funds expect stable performance fees over next year: survey

“Fully half of OMERS’ assets are in the alternative market, with the remainder in traditional stocks and bonds,” reports the website.

Along with alternative investments, OMERS’ strategy includes holding high-quality, resilient equities and keeping enough liquidity to take advantage of market opportunities.

The proof is in the portfolio: OMERS is third on Benefits Canada’s top-10 list of fastest growing pension funds, with a one-year increase in assets of 10.65%.

Read the full article.

Also read:

Sovereign investors allocate to real estate, U.S., Germany: report

Low-rate strategies for fixed income