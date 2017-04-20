RBC renames 4 ETF tickers

RBC Global Asset Management says it is changing the ticker symbols for five ETFs on the TSX. An “H” is being added to the end of the tickers to represent currency hedged funds.
The changes, effective May 9, are outlined below.
|ETF
|Previous ticker
|New ticker
|RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF
|RHU
|RUDH
|RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF
|RHS
|RUEH
|RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF
|RHP
|RPDH
|RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF
|RHI
|RIDH
|RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF
|RHF
|RIEH
