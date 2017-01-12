57% of Canadians without an advisor, Leger poll says

A new Leger poll for Mackenzie Investments finds that 42% of Canadians currently have a financial advisor, while 57% don’t.

Older Canadians are significantly more likely to have an advisor, Leger says, which may account for a more positive sentiment than those who are younger.

Canadians earning less than $40,000 annually are least likely to have a financial advisor, the poll results show.

Leger also found most Canadians (68%) say their mood to the approaching RRSP deadline is “indifferent,” reveals the poll.

About a quarter of Canadians (26%) say they feel “confident” or “excited” heading into RRSP season. For Canadian respondents who use a financial advisor, that figure jumps to 40%.

Leger surveyed 1,522 Canadians between Jan. 2 and Jan. 5, 2017.

