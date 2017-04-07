BMO AM launches 4 global ETFs

BMO Asset Management has added four global ETFs to its lineup, all of which have begun trading. The funds are the:

BMO Global Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF (BANK). It invests in securities of the Russell Developed Large Cap Banks Capped 100% Hedged to CAD Index.

BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF (DISC). It invests in securities of the Russell Developed Large Cap Consumer Discretionary Capped 100% Hedged to CAD Index.

BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF (Ticker: STPL): It invests in securities of the Russell Developed Large Cap Consumer Staples Capped 100% Hedged to CAD Index.

BMO Global Insurance Hedged to CAD Index ETF (INSR): It invests in securities of the Russell Developed Large Cap Insurance Capped 100% Hedged to CAD Index.