BoC issues 2018 rate decision calendar

The BoC has published its 2018 schedule for rate decisions and the release of its quarterly Monetary Policy Report.

The 2018 rate decision release schedule is:

Wednesday, January 17 (with MPR)

Wednesday, March 7

Wednesday, April 18 (with MPR)

Wednesday, May 30

Wednesday, July 11 (with MPR)

Wednesday, September 5

Wednesday, October 24 (with MPR)

Wednesday, December 5

Release dates for the remainder of 2017 are:

Wednesday, September 6

Wednesday, October 25 (with MPR)

Wednesday, December 6

