CIBC completes Geneva Advisors acquisition

CIBC has completed its acquisition of Geneva Advisors, a Chicago-based private wealth management firm. The acquisition was announced on July 10.

Friday’s release says Geneva Advisors brings US$8.6 billion in assets under management and approximately 100 employees to Atlanta-based CIBC Atlantic Trust Private Wealth Management. The Geneva team will report to Jack S. Markwalter Jr., chairman and CEO of CIBC Atlantic Trust.

The total purchase price is up to US$200 million, of which US$135 million was paid on closing, with 25% paid in cash and 75% paid in the form of CIBC common shares, the bank says. The deal is expected to impact CIBC’s earnings per share in fiscal 2019.