Registration deadline for CFP exam approaching

The final deadline to register for the CFP exam and the FPSC level one exam in financial planning is May 2. The exams will take place in approximately 40 cities across Canada on June 2.

To be eligible for the CFP exam, candidates must have obtained the FPSC Level 1 Certification in Financial Planning as well as have completed an FPSC-approved capstone course. And, to be eligible to write the FPSC Level 1 examination, candidates must have completed an FPSC-approved core curriculum program.

The exams are typically taken by more than 900 candidates.

