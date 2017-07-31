Economic news from Europe and Asia

The eurozone economy is healing nicely but inflation remains weak. And while inflation stagnation seems like good news for consumers in the short run, it’s a sign of underlying weakness in wages and companies’ pricing power.

That’s the take-away from economic reports released Monday that show the unemployment rate in the 19-country currency union fell to its lowest in eight years even while price increases are modest.

The number of people in work rose by 148,000 in June, the Eurostat statistics agency said Monday, bringing the unemployment rate to 9.1%, from 9.2% in May. That echoes reports in recent weeks of rising business activity and confidence across all eurozone countries — even those, like Greece, that have been hit hardest by financial troubles.

Such improvements have emboldened the European Central Bank to consider when it might signal a phasing out of its bond-buying stimulus program, under which it pumps 60 billion euros ($70 billion) a month into the economy.

ECB President Mario Draghi has said it would likely consider such a move in the fall.

But the missing piece in the eurozone’s recovery is a significant rise in inflation, which the ECB is tasked with getting to just under 2%. While weak inflation can be good for shoppers, it points to fragilities in the economy: wages are not rising quickly enough to spur spending or companies may not be confident enough in consumers to raise their prices.

In July, the annual inflation rate was stuck at 1.3%. And what gains there were were mostly due to energy price increases of 2.2%. Excluding volatile items like energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, prices were up a still-modest 1.2%. The industrial goods sector saw prices rise a mere 0.5%.

Economists say inflation is unlikely to rise substantially as long as there remains slack in the labour market that prevents wages from rising significantly.

“While June’s unemployment data paint a positive picture of the eurozone labour market, July’s (inflation) release confirms that this strength has yet to generate inflationary pressure,” said Jennifer McKeown, chief European economist at Capital Economics in London.

She expects the ECB to start tapering off its bond-buying program next year, but says “interest rate hikes are a pretty distant prospect.”

Japan

Japan’s factory output rose in June, while unemployment fell to 2.8%, as a recovery in global demand helped drive growth.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry reported Monday that factory production in June rose 4.9% over a year earlier and 1.6% from the month before.

Consumer demand in the world’s third-largest economy picked up in June with the payment of half-yearly bonuses.

Labour conditions were tight, with the number of job offers to applicants at a 43-year high of 1.51. But inflation, which was reported earlier, remained flat.

After many years of excess spare capacity, the slack in the economy has slowly tightened, with inventories falling sharply in June, the METI report said. Factory output is at the highest level it has been in more than three years.

“Incoming data continue to send a positive message on growth, while inflation momentum remains weak,” Masamichi Adachi of JP Morgan said in a commentary.

The relatively upbeat data are a rare piece of good news for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration as it weathers a dip in public approval ratings amid allegations over cronyism and abuse of influence.

A rebound in exports has helped support the economy despite slow progress toward attaining a 2% inflation target that Abe and the central bank set more than four years ago in hopes of rekindling faster growth.

Core inflation, excluding volatile food prices, rose 0.4% in June, level with May’s consumer price index. But excluding both food and energy costs, it was flat.

China

Chinese factory activity eased in July as export demand weakened and momentum in service industries also waned, according to official surveys out Monday — indicating that the world’s second-largest economy is struggling for traction.

The monthly purchasing managers’ index slipped to 51.4 last month from the prior month’s 51.7, based on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 indicate expansion.

It was still the 12th straight month that factories reported expansion, according to the data compiled by the Federation of Logistics & Purchasing posted on China’s official statistics website.

The survey found that new export orders dropped by a wider margin than overall new orders.

Zhao Qinghe of the National Bureau of Statistics said other factors that contributed to the slower growth last month include heavy rain and floods in some parts of China and high temperatures in other areas as well as routine equipment maintenance at factories.

China’s outsize manufacturing sector employs tens of millions of workers and the index is widely watched as an early indicator of the health of the economy, the world’s second biggest. Earlier this month, official figures showed growth held steady at 6.9% in the most recent quarter despite tighter lending controls aimed at taming surging debt levels.

Momentum in China’s service industries also slowed, according to the official non-manufacturing PMI, which dipped to 54.5 last month from 54.9 previously.

Taken together, “today’s data also hint at a slowdown in the broader economy,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics. “We anticipate further weakness ahead as the crackdown on financial risks weighs on credit expansion and economic growth.”