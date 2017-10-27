B.C. maintains AA credit rating over 10 years

British Columbia’s Finance Minister Carole James says Dominion Bond Rating Service has confirmed the province’s double-A high credit rating, maintaining the rate the province has held since May 2007.

The Ministry of Finance says in a news release that the rating recognizes B.C.’s growing economy, balanced fiscal policy and affordable debt.

It calls the double-A high rating “a strong affirmation of the province’s direction and fiscal position.”

Dominion’s report forecasts the provincial economy will grow by 2.9% this year before slowing to a “more sustainable pace” of around 2%.

Read: Most Canadian cities to see GDP growth in 2017, 2018

The report comes in the wake of the new government’s budget update in September.

The Finance Ministry says British Columbia remains the only province rated triple-A with all three international credit rating agencies — Moody’s, Standard & Poor’s and Fitch.

Also read:

Two top Canadian stocks

Canada’s housing market ‘highly vulnerable’: CMHC

Small business optimism up slightly in October: CFIB