Benchmark price for Vancouver home cracks $1 million

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says the typical price of a home in Metro Vancouver has surpassed $1 million.

The board says the composite benchmark price for all residential properties in the area is currently $1,019,400, up 8.7% from July 2016.

The benchmark price for detached properties in the area is about $1.612 million; for attached properties, $763,700; and for apartments, $616,600.

Read: Royal LePage sees 9.5% national price gain this year

While home prices jumped, there were more listings and fewer sales in Metro Vancouver last month.

The board says there were 2,960 residential property sales in the region — down 8.2% from a year ago — and 5,256 properties were newly listed for sale last month. That brought the total number of properties above 9,000 for the first time this year.

Today also marks the one-year anniversary since the province’s former Liberal government imposed a 15% foreign buyers tax, aimed at cooling the hot housing market. The new NDP government has said it’s reviewing whether the tax and other measures were effective.

Read: Home sales drop, but effect of foreign buyers tax unclear

Also read:

Canada’s inequality rising in the four largest cities