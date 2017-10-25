BoC maintains benchmark rate at 1%, but future hikes likely

The Bank of Canada (BoC) today maintained its target for the overnight rate at 1%. The bank rate is correspondingly 1.25%, and the deposit rate is 0.75%.
In its scheduled announcement, the central bank said it held off this time in part because it expects the recent strength of the Canadian dollar to slow the rise in the pace of inflation.
To make its case, the bank also pointed to the substantial, persistent unknowns around geopolitical developments, as well as U.S.-related fiscal and trade policies, such as the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.
The central bank projects inflation to rise to 2% in the second half of 2018 — a little later than anticipated in July because of the recent strength in the Canadian dollar. The central bank says inflation has picked up in recent months, reflecting stronger economic activity and higher gas prices.
Stronger-than-expected Canadian growth in Q2 is expected to moderate to “a more sustainable pace in the second half of 2017, and remain close to potential over the next two years,” says the BoC. Real GDP is expected to expand at 3.1% in 2017, 2.1% in 2018 and 1.5% in 2019. In Q3, the Canadian economy is expected to expand at a 1.8% annualized rate.
Though projected export growth is slightly slower than before — in part, again, because of a stronger Canadian dollar than assumed in July — exports and business investment are both expected to continue to make a solid contribution to GDP growth.
In addition, housing and consumption are forecast to slow in light of policy changes affecting housing markets and higher interest rates. The BoC provided an estimate for the economic impact of incoming guidelines to reinforce mortgage underwriting practices, which were announced recently by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions. The changes, which take effect Jan. 1, are expected to trim 0.2% from GDP by the end of 2019, says the BoC.
Read: OSFI to finalize stricter mortgage lending guidelines
It added that, because of high debt levels, household spending is likely more sensitive to interest rates than in the past.
The BoC estimates the economy is operating close to its potential. However, wage and other data indicate there is still slack in the labour market. This suggests there could be room for more economic growth than the BoC is projecting without inflation rising materially above target.
Overall, “today’s statement is clearly a move to a more dovish stance by Bank of Canada,” says Nick Exarhos, director at CIBC World markets, in a note. “We find strong support to keep our forecast for a next move higher in rate[s] to come only by the spring of 2018.”
Global notes
The BoC noted that accommodative global financial conditions support global growth. Emerging markets, in particular, continue to drive global growth.
Oil prices have been supported by “stronger-than-expected demand over the summer,” says the BoC, with U.S. demand for gas reaching a five-year high. In the near term, risks to oil prices are tilted to the downside, depending on whether supply is in excess or not.
The firming of global commodity prices and the improvement in the balance sheets of oil and gas companies will support a gradual expansion of commodity-related investment, says the BoC. But growth prospects are limited, given that oil prices are assumed to “remain near recent average levels.”
Future BoC decisions
When making future adjustments to the policy rate, the central bank says it will be guided by “incoming data to assess the sensitivity of the economy to interest rates, the evolution of economic capacity, and the dynamics of both wage growth and inflation.”
The next scheduled date for announcing the overnight rate target is Dec. 6, 2017.
Read the BoC’s full monetary policy report released today.
Also read: