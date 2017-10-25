BoC maintains benchmark rate at 1%, but future hikes likely

The Bank of Canada (BoC) today maintained its target for the overnight rate at 1%. The bank rate is correspondingly 1.25%, and the deposit rate is 0.75%.

In its scheduled announcement, the central bank said it held off this time in part because it expects the recent strength of the Canadian dollar to slow the rise in the pace of inflation.

To make its case, the bank also pointed to the substantial, persistent unknowns around geopolitical developments, as well as U.S.-related fiscal and trade policies, such as the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The central bank projects inflation to rise to 2% in the second half of 2018 — a little later than anticipated in July because of the recent strength in the Canadian dollar. The central bank says inflation has picked up in recent months, reflecting stronger economic activity and higher gas prices.