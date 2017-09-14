BoE keeps interest rates at record low

The Associated Press / September 14, 2017

The Bank of England has opted to keep its main interest rate at the record low of 0.25% even though inflation is running way above target.

In a statement Thursday, the bank says the Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-2 in favour of unchanged interest rates. The decision was expected in the markets.

However, rate-setters faced a dilemma during their deliberations. While inflation is running at 2.9%, and ahead of the Bank’s target of 2%, the British economy has been weakening this year amid a consumer slowdown largely due to higher prices. The British economy has been the slowest-growing Group of Seven industrial economy this year.

There are also fears that uncertainty surrounding Britain’s exit from the European Union will further weigh on confidence.

