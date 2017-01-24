Can the TPP survive without the U.S.?

U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, as promised, is prompting other member countries to seek ways to salvage the trade pact.

Leaders of some of the 11 other nations involved in the initiative said they hope to push ahead with the agreement in some form, with or without the U.S.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Tuesday he had discussed the pact’s future recently with the prime ministers of Japan, Singapore and New Zealand, all TPP members, and believed the pact could survive without the U.S.

“Losing the United States from the TPP is a big loss; there is no question about that,” Turnbull told reporters. “But we are not about to walk away from our commitment to Australian jobs.”

Trump says he favours one-on-one agreements with other nations rather than multinational pacts like the TPP, which would have included markets comprising 40% of world GDP and was eventually meant to be the foundation for a wider pan-Pacific trading bloc.

As expected, on Monday the new president officially abandoned the trade deal in one of his first acts after taking office.

Advocates of the TPP said it would set a “gold standard” for modern trade rules, with stringent requirements for intellectual property, labour and environmental protections. A key goal was to lead in shaping trade rules for this century, and also to counter the growing influence of China, which is not part of the pact.

Critics said the TPP would put corporate interests ahead of public and national sovereign interests.

The U.S. about-face on the deal is a setback for leaders of other TPP countries who invested political capital in fighting to get it ratified.

That includes Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who told lawmakers during parliamentary debate that he hoped to gain Trump’s “understanding” on the TPP’s importance. Abe has said he hopes to meet with Trump as soon as possible.

Japan completed the TPP ratification process last week, well aware Trump planned to drop out. Abe said its goals were still important for Japan and the TPP could be a model for trade deals with other nations, including those in Europe.

The remaining 11 TPP members will meet to discuss the next steps, said Malaysian Second Trade Minister Ong Ka Chuan.

“Twelve countries signed the (TPP), but now one wants out. The other 11 can continue by making change to the clauses. There are many possibilities that these 11 countries can still proceed with,” the Bernama news agency quoted him as saying. He didn’t elaborate.

Other TPP members are Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Vietnam and Brunei.

Turnbull said that in theory China could join the pact following the U.S. departure. But that would require a revamp of the deal. In its current form, the TPP can only take effect after it is ratified by six countries that account for 85% of its members’ combined gross domestic product. The U.S. made up 60% of the TPP’s combined GDP, so it could not be implemented as it stands now.

Though he didn’t suggest Trump himself would reverse his position, Turnbull did say the U.S. eventually might.

“You have to recognize that his secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, has been a longtime advocate for it,” Turnbull said, referring to Trump’s nominee. “The Republican Party in the Congress have been strong supporters of the TPP. It is possible that U.S. policy could change over time on this, as it has done on other trade deals.”

Whatever the deal’s fate, the region shows no sign of retreating from the market-opening trend that helped transform its many developing nations into a relatively stable zone of affluent, middle-income economies.

New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English said he agrees with his predecessor John Key’s view that the U.S. risks ceding some influence to China in the Pacific without the TPP.

English showed little enthusiasm for the sort of “one-on-one” bilateral trade deal with the U.S. that Trump said he prefers.

“If you ask me today, I’d say there’s a pretty low chance of that happening in a form that we’d find satisfactory,” English told reporters in Wellington. “But we wouldn’t want to rule it out, any more than we’d want to rule out other versions of progress on free trade, with TPP or not.”

Although losing the U.S. as part of the TPP means losing nearly two-thirds of its market, English said the initiative was still advantageous for New Zealand and therefore worth pursuing.

Vietnam was expected to be one of the main beneficiaries of the TPP, and the collapse of the pact could be a blow to the economy of the Communist country, which is heavily driven by exports and foreign direct investment.

Le Dang Doanh, a senior Vietnamese economist and former government economic adviser, said the U.S. could also be hurt by its decision to drop out.

“Vietnam’s main export items to the U.S. include catfish, shrimp, garments, shoes and wooden products,” Doanh said. “Without TPP, American consumers will have to pay more for these products.”

Trump’s threats to impose tariffs of up to 45% on some imports are a big worry for most Asian countries, given the region’s heavy reliance on exports. The U.S. is the largest single market for China and Japan, and indirectly a huge source of demand for many of the commodities and goods produced across the region.

“All of us are working to see how we can ensure we maintain this momentum toward open markets and free trade,” Turnbull said. “Believe me, protectionism is not a ladder to get you out of the low growth trap. It is a shovel to dig it deeper.”

Canada’s view

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau need not be “enormously worried” about a looming overhaul in U.S. trade policy under Donald Trump, an adviser to the new administration said Monday. The Liberal government held a cabinet retreat aimed at finding its bearings in the shifting Canada-U.S. relationship, reports Lauren Krugel of The Canadian Press.

Stephen Schwarzman, who leads the president’s Strategic and Policy Forum, said Canada is well regarded and will be in a good position should there be a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“There may be some modifications, but basically things should go well for Canada in terms of any discussions with the United States,” said Schwarzman, whom Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has described as a “longtime good friend.”

Schwarzman, who’s CEO of the Blackstone Group investment firm, met privately with Trudeau and with ministers as part of the two-day retreat in Calgary. He says the Trump administration is more concerned with agreements in which there are big trade imbalances, which is not the situation with Canada.

International Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said it was good to have someone at the “top of the pyramid” hear from ministers. “I think we have someone who has a very deep understanding of the relationship between the United States and Canada,” he said after the daylong meeting.

The Trudeau government is looking to mitigate the risks of the unpredictable new U.S. administration, from promoting the well-connected Freeland from her previous International Trade post to rethinking its approach to trade.

David MacNaughton, Canada’s ambassador to the United States, has suggested bilateral agreements outside of NAFTA are a possibility as Canada tries to avoid suffering economic harm through a potential border tax or unfavourable trade agreement changes.

It is vital to have a good economic relationship with the U.S., he said. And while some matters may be dealt with inside the controversial Canada-U.S.-Mexico agreement, which Trump has promised to revisit, others may be better handled outside it.

On Monday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer suggested Trump will meet with both Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto in the next month or so to talk about how best to proceed on renegotiations.

Blowing up the agreement might not necessarily have to happen, he hinted.

“Now, if they come in and express a willingness to [renegotiate], you could negotiate it within the current parameters and update it through the existing structure,” Spicer said during his first official media briefing as press secretary.

“If they don’t and he decides to pull out, then we will have to go back to the drawing table in the future.”

The danger, MacNaughton warned, is that Canada becomes “collateral damage” as Washington takes aim at what it sees as predatory trading partners.

Freeland said Canada has a strong relationship with Mexico and is happy to be part of NAFTA, but noted its dealings with the United States are mostly bilateral.

Trump’s policies are expected to have an impact on a host of cabinet portfolios, but ministers did their level most to project a business-as-usual signal on their way into Monday’s meeting–notably Finance Minister Bill Morneau, whose federal budget is expected next month.

“The necessity for us to work together in a collegial fashion with the United States is no different today than it was last year or will be next year,” Morneau said.

Renegotiating NAFTA offers a chance to address its flaws, said Canadian Labour Congress President Hassan Yussuff, who takes particular issue with a chapter that allows investors the ability to sue foreign governments.

The group is meeting with other unions Tuesday in Ottawa to gird for the coming talks.

“We’re optimistic that something positive can come out of this,” Yussuff said. “But […] we are dealing with a president who is quite erratic and we are not sure exactly what it is that he wants to do.”