Canada to lead G7 in 2017: IMF

It seems the Bank of Canada isn’t the only one expecting a pick up for Canada.

Read: Inflation to 2% within a year? It adds up, say economists

It was announced Monday that the International Monetary Fund expects Canada to lead the G7 for economic growth this year. The IMF raised its outlook for Canada as part of its latest world economic outlook update.

It now expects the Canadian economy to grow by 2.5% in 2017, up from its April projection of 1.9%. The IMF says it revised its 2017 outlook for Canada following strong growth in the first quarter and indications of “resilient second-quarter activity.”

However, it trimmed its outlook for Canada for 2018 to 1.9% compared with its earlier forecast for 2%. The IMF says global economic growth is expected to be 3.5% this year and 3.6% in 2018, unchanged from the April forecast.

Wholesale sales surprise to upside

Statistics Canada says wholesale sales hit a record high in May as they climbed 0.9% to $61.6 billion. Economists had expected an increase of 0.5%, according to Thomson Reuters.

Statistics Canada says sales were up in six of the seven subsectors, representing 80% of total wholesale sales. The miscellaneous subsector had the largest gain in dollar terms as it increased 2.6% to $8 billion in May.

Motor vehicle and parts sales rose 1.4% to $11.6 billion. Wholesale sales increased 0.8% from April to May in volume terms.

Also read:

Canada dominates in finances: survey

Canada-U.S. NAFTA talks will be ‘intense,’ says expert

When Canada’s rebound will lose steam