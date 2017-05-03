Canadian housing in check; U.S. real estate in decline

Worried about a housing bubble potentially affecting Canadian markets? Certainly, the loonie is already feeling associated negative effects.

For example, speculative short positions on the Canadian dollar spiked following the announcement of further regulatory investigation into Home Capital Group, says Brian DePratto, senior economist at TD, in a weekly report. In fact, loonie short positions reached an all-time high last week.

But fears of a U.S.-style housing crisis are overblown, he says, because tightening measures have improved underwriting standards.

Still, he says mounting headwinds are in store for housing. Along with the ongoing impact of cooling measures, he forecasts a gradual rise in borrowing costs and a potential reduction of credit availability from marginal lenders.

“We continue to expect a gradual, orderly deceleration of housing activity,” he says, referring to the latter half of 2017 and into 2018.

First signs of cooling

While home prices in the GTA gained 31.7% year-over-year in April, the region’s home sales transactions cooled after setting a record the previous month, according to new data from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA). Nationally, there was a 1.7% decrease in sales over the MLS system last month compared with March. The decline was led by a 6.7% drop in sales in the GTA.

“It’s quite clear that Ontario’s serving of policy changes had a cooling effect late in April through tempered demand and a big increase in listings (perhaps as sellers sensed a looming correction),” says Robert Kavcic, senior economist with BMO Capital Markets, in a research note.

“While that might put peak price growth behind us, the question is how much the market will cool from the unsustainable 30%-plus pace, and how long the adjustment will persist,” he says. “If Vancouver is any guide, the answers appear to be somewhat and not too long, at least while interest rates are pegged at current levels.”

Sales picked up in Greater Vancouver and the nearby Fraser Valley region, with Vancouver gaining 15.6% compared with March, and the Fraser Valley increasing 18.3%.

“Sales in Vancouver are down from record levels in the first half of last year, but the gap has started to close,” says CREA president Andrew Peck in a statement.

The effects of policy and tax changes on the housing market tend to be temporary, and it will ultimately be higher rates that keep market activity in check, says Diana Petramala, an economist at TD Bank, in an industry note

“Our forecast calls for a 120 basis point increase in the 5-year government bond yield by the end of 2018,” she says, “with most of this likely passed into higher mortgage rates.”

U.S. commercial real estate tracks lower

Meanwhile in the U.S., commercial real estate is under threat from poor performance in bricks and mortar retail sales. Though core retail sales showed decent growth of 3 to 3.5%, bricks and mortar sales tracked 2 percentage points lower, says Nick Exarhos, director at CIBC World Markets, in a weekly report. “Slim growth is a reason for shrinking square-footage for retailers,” he says, “and an obvious negative for those who have failed to build up an online presence.”

That means there’s less competition for mall space, which “will remain a headwind to pricing power amongst landlords, a trend we see continuing both north and south of the border,” he says — an early warning for those in REITs.

