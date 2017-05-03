Canadian inflation perks up, supported by gas prices

Inflation picked up its pace last month for the first time since January as the annualized rate accelerated to 1.2%, Statistics Canada said Friday.

The latest inflation number increased from its June reading of 1%, which had represented the data point’s lowest mark in almost two years. The higher price of gasoline, up 4.6% in July compared to a year earlier, was among the biggest contributors behind the increase.

Upward pressure also came from year-over-year price increases of 9.7% for natural gas, 8.5% for traveller accommodation and 4.1% for homeowner’s replacement costs.

Among the downward pressures: the cost of electricity, which the report said saw its biggest drop in 14 years due in large part to legislated price declines in Ontario.

Lower prices for video equipment, furniture and Internet access also weighed on the overall inflation number.

The annual rate saw its first increase since it peaked in January at 2.1%, which was close to the Bank of Canada’s ideal target of 2.0%.

Some experts suggested that the central bank might hold off hiking its interest rate because of weak inflation — the bank raised its key rate slightly last month and argued the recent softness was mostly temporary.

Statistics Canada’s inflation report on Friday also said two of the central bank’s three measures for core inflation, which omit volatile items like gas, saw slight increases in July, while the other one was unchanged.

Those underlying readings, watched closely by the inflation-targeting bank in the lead-up to rate decisions, were 1.3, 1.4 and 1.7%.

While one month is hardly a trend, Brian DePratto, senior economist at TD Economics, says, “Canadian inflation may still be modest, but is showing some signs of moving in the ‘right’ direction vis-à-vis the Bank of Canada’s 2% inflation target. After months of deceleration, tick-ups in energy costs (on a year-on-year basis) helped deliver a small gain in price inflation in July […].”

On the BoC, DePratto notes, “The Bank of Canada has indicated that it will continue to monitor inflation data closely, but given that today’s report is more or less in line with their expectations for soft (but rising) inflation in the back half of 2017, no change in Governor Poloz’s thinking is likely to result […].”

His call is that “absent a significant economic shock or a significant change in thinking (and communication), it thus remains likely that the Bank of Canada will follow through with another 25bp increase in their overnight policy interest rate this fall.”

Derek Holt, vice-president & head of Capital Markets Economics at Scotiabank, holds the same view. He says in a research note, “[…] There is absolutely nothing in this report that challenges the BoC’s forecast narrative as inflation is tracking their revised views that backed a hiking bias. At the margin, the data reaffirms our more hawkish bias toward the BoC than the street consensus and market pricing.”

Looking at today’s data by province, Holt explains, “[…] There were few exceptions to relatively little variation in the year-ago headline inflation rate. BC was up 1.9% y/y and PEI was the other province to post faster price pressures at 1.8% y/y. The weakest pressures are in Quebec (0.9%), Manitoba (0.9%) and Saskatchewan (0.8%). Ontario’s prices were up 1.2% y/y and bang in line with the national average.”