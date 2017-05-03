CMHC passes stress-test scenarios

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says stress testing has confirmed its mortgage loan insurance and securitization businesses are able to withstand a severe shock.

The housing agency tested the strength of its businesses against several extreme scenarios.

It looked at the impact of an earthquake in a major urban centre, a steep drop in the price of oil and a U.S.-style housing correction where unemployment rises along with a fall in house prices of 30%.

Read: Is Canada’s housing market too hot?

CMHC also examined an anti-globalization scenario that included a rise in protectionism, widespread use of tariffs and a euro-zone breakup.

The agency began publicly releasing its stress test results in 2015.

The results of each scenario on CMHC’s regulatory capital requirements (% minimum capital test, or MCT) are provided below. CMHC’s target operating capital level is 165% MCT. Dollar amounts are in millions.

For the period 2017-2022 Base case Anti-globalization Earthquake Steep oil price fall U.S.-style housing correction Cumulative net income/loss — insurance $7,340 $118 $6,572 $5,589 -$217 Lowest point of capital available (% MCT) — insurance 172% 181% 181% 183% 182% Cumulative net income/loss — securitization $2,559 $2,639 $1,212 $2,562 not applicable Lowest capital available-to- capital required (%) — securitization 103% 103% 103% 103% not applicable Change in housing prices (peak to trough) 17.6% -31.5% -0.2% -9.1% -30.0% Peak unemployment rate 6.9% 15.3% 8.2% 9.1% 12.0%

