CMHC passes stress-test scenarios

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says stress testing has confirmed its mortgage loan insurance and securitization businesses are able to withstand a severe shock.
The housing agency tested the strength of its businesses against several extreme scenarios.
It looked at the impact of an earthquake in a major urban centre, a steep drop in the price of oil and a U.S.-style housing correction where unemployment rises along with a fall in house prices of 30%.
Read: Is Canada’s housing market too hot?
CMHC also examined an anti-globalization scenario that included a rise in protectionism, widespread use of tariffs and a euro-zone breakup.
The agency began publicly releasing its stress test results in 2015.
The results of each scenario on CMHC’s regulatory capital requirements (% minimum capital test, or MCT) are provided below. CMHC’s target operating capital level is 165% MCT. Dollar amounts are in millions.
|For the period 2017-2022
|Base case
|Anti-globalization
|Earthquake
|Steep oil price fall
|U.S.-style housing correction
|Cumulative net income/loss — insurance
|$7,340
|$118
|$6,572
|$5,589
|-$217
|Lowest point of capital available (% MCT) — insurance
|172%
|181%
|181%
|183%
|182%
|Cumulative net income/loss — securitization
|$2,559
|$2,639
|$1,212
|$2,562
|not applicable
|Lowest capital available-to- capital required (%) — securitization
|103%
|103%
|103%
|103%
|not applicable
|Change in housing prices (peak to trough)
|17.6%
|-31.5%
|-0.2%
|-9.1%
|-30.0%
|Peak unemployment rate
|6.9%
|15.3%
|8.2%
|9.1%
|12.0%
Also read:
Forget mortgage stress test, says think tank
CMHC could make it easier for entrepreneurs to get mortgage insurance