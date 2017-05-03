Consumers spend again in Q2, but shopping trip won’t last

Canadian retail sales rose slightly in June and continue to be a bright spot in the economy. But economists expect the pace to slow.

Statistics Canada says in a report issued Tuesday that the retail sector’s growth was 1.1%, excluding automotive and gasoline sales.

“Consumer spending in Canada continues to build on levels that already accounted for a record share of overall GDP last year,” says RBC senior economist Nathan Janzen in an economics note.

“GDP still looks on track to rise 3.7% (annualized) in Q2 as a whole, in line with the Q1 increase. That outsized pace isn’t likely to be sustained, and significant risks around NAFTA renegotiation remain,” he says.

Similarly, Derek Holt, vice-president and head of capital markets economics at Scotiabank, estimates GDP at about 3.5%. “GDP implications are a little better than expected,” he says in an economics note, “but we will still need pretty strong numbers in Q3 to keep up the kind of growth Canada has become accustomed to.”

TD economist Dina Ignjatovic says the bank expects consumer spending will continue to grow, but it too expects a more moderate pace.

“The cooling housing market — particularly in Ontario — is likely to weigh on demand, especially for housing-related goods. Meanwhile, rising interest rates should help to rein in household spending more broadly,” she says in an economics note.

Statistics Canada issues its report on second-quarter GDP next week.

The details on retail

Overall retail sales in June edged up 0.1% to nearly $49 billion, while sales volumes were up 0.5% after adjusting for price changes.

Sales at general merchandise stores rose 2.9% in June to $5.8 billion, the fifth increase in six months.

There were also increases at clothing stores (up 3.3%), while sales of building materials, garden equipment and supplies (up 2.2%) rose for the ninth time in 10 months.

Those gains were partially offset by declines at gas stations (down 1.8%) and new car dealers (down 2%).

E-commerce sales rose 43.5% year over year on an unadjusted basis, a much faster pace than total retail sales, which rose 8.8% on an annual, unadjusted basis. However, e-commerce makes up just 2% of total retail trade.

