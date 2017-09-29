Domestic growth takes a break in July

Statistics Canada says the economy took a pause in July, the first month in 2017 that showed no growth.

The Ottawa-based agency says gross domestic product was unchanged from a month previous, at 0% growth in July compared with June (which marked the eighth month in a row of GDP growth).

Goods-producing industries saw a contraction of 0.5% in July while service industries had overall growth of 0.2%.

The oil and gas subsector shrank 1.8%, with declines in both conventional and non-conventional production.

The manufacturing sector also fell 0.4% overall, mostly because of declines in motor vehicle manufacturing and parts.

Growth in services was led by wholesale trade, which was up 2%, the highest monthly gain since September 2014.

