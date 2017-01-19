ECB to keep money taps open

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi says inflation pressures in the 19-country eurozone “remain subdued.”

Thursday’s remark is a sign that the bank is determined to maintain its monetary stimulus programs at least through the end of the year.

Inflation has jumped to 1.1% in December in the eurozone, but that was mainly due to an increase in fuel prices, not underlying demand for goods.

Draghi said there was “no sign yet” of a convincing upturn in inflation. Excluding fuel and other volatile items, inflation remains stuck around 0.8% to 0.9%. That’s still far below the ECB’s goal of just under 2%.

The ECB earlier decided to keep its interest rates and stimulus programs on hold.

