ECB to U.S.: We’re not currency manipulators

The head of the European Central Bank has pushed back against Trump administration claims that Germany gets unfair trade advantage from a too-low euro.

European Central Bank head Mario Draghi cited a U.S. Treasury report and said that euro member Germany “has not engaged in persistent, one-sided intervention in foreign exchange markets.”

Draghi told members of the European Parliament that “we are not currency manipulators.”

Read: German inflation set to fuel criticism of stimulus

Peter Navarro, head of the U.S. national trade council, has said euro member Germany is exploiting what he called a “grossly undervalued” currency.

But Eurozone growth isn’t due to trade, says CIBC economist Andrew Grantham in an economics outlook report. “The contribution from exports recently has been lower than when the currency was stronger in 2013-2014,” he writes. “Instead, consumers have benefited from low energy prices, and business investment is no longer a drag.”

Even if it appears that the Eurozone can cope with a stronger currency, “political uncertainty and a March Fed hike could still prove near-term negatives” for the euro versus the U.S. dollar.

