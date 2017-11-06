Economic indicators point to further BoC rate hikes

“Absent those two factors, GDP would have come in at +0.1% (a low 0.1 but still positive),” he says. “While August was weak, the reversal of those factors suggests we’ll get a solid rebound in September.”

Reitzes’s takeaway: “Growth of around 2% isn’t bad, even though it will keep the BoC patient with further tightening as long as inflation pressures remain subdued.”

While BoC Governor Stephen Poloz has said several temporary factors exert downward pressure on inflation, those factors should lift in coming months, says Jean-François Perrault, senior vice-president and chief economist at Scotiabank, in an economics report.

Upside pressure for inflation, excess capacity

“Inflation […] has clearly bottomed and is rising,” Perrault says. “From its year-on-year low point of 1.3% in May, [the BoC’s] measure of inflation has accelerated at its most rapid pace in over six years.”

Along with upward momentum in inflation measures, he sees upward pressure on wages. He’s not the only one.

In a weekly economics report, James Marple, TD senior economist, assesses the BoC’s take on Canada’s excess capacity.

The BoC’s latest monetary policy report says that slack remains in the labour market, related to elevated long-term unemployment, low average hours worked and modest wage growth.