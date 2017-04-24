Economics data to watch this week

The highlight in Canadian economics indicators this week is February’s GDP data. Month-over-month GDP will be released Friday.

In a weekly report, National Bank says it expects the financial services sector to have increased at a good pace, in line with solid results in home sales. While manufacturing results have also been positive, gains could be offset by weak results in retail and utilities.

“All in all, we expect output to stay flat month over month,” says the report.

Wholesaler trade could be an early sign of a less robust GDP. Released today, wholesale sales fell 0.2% in February, led by lower sales in personal and household goods, and the food, beverage and tobacco subsections. The change follows four consecutive months of increases.

Also to be released (Thursday): the survey of employment, payrolls and hours for February.