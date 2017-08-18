Economics events and data to watch next week

On top of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, there will be a slew of data to watch next week coming from all across the globe. In a week ahead report, Scotiabank’s Derek Holt provides a full list of what’s coming up and why it matters.

In Canada, bank earnings season for Q3 will commence, starting with RBC on August 23 and CIBC on August 24. Also coming next week are retail and wholesale trade numbers. Holt says, “It may be tough to keep up the pace of growth in retail sales in the final month of Q2, but the quarter overall is likely to remain in keeping with a strong picture for consumer spending.”

South of the border, the focus will likely be the Fed’s meeting, which Holt says has become “a more dominant global and domestic source of near-term risk.” In the report, Holt says to watch whether Fed Chair Janet Yellen attends. As Bloomberg reports, she does plan to headline the event with a speech on the topic of financial stability. European Central Bank president Mario Draghi will also attend.

Other noteworthy U.S. items are the conclusion of round one of NAFTA talks this Sunday as well as home sales data that will be released on Wednesday and Thursday.

Holt also comments on Latin America, Asia and Europe. Check out the full report for details.

