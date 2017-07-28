Energy sector powered domestic growth in May

Economic growth in the country blew past expectations in May, powered by the energy sector. Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product grew by 0.6% for the month.

Economists had expected an increase of 0.2%, according to Thomson Reuters.

Goods-producing industries rose 1.6%, driven by a 4.6% increase in the mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction sector.

The oil and gas extraction subsector grew 7.6%, with non-conventional oil extraction rising 13% due to a rebound in activity after a fire at the Syncrude Mildred Lake upgrader in mid-March that curtailed production.

Conventional oil and gas extraction gained 3.2%.

Service-producing industries increased 0.2%, led by finance and insurance services.

In a research note, TD Economics says, “The Canadian economy notched up its seventh straight monthly expansion in May, growing an impressive 0.6% month-on-month.”

But, while “there appears to be no holding back the Canadian economy, at least for now,” TD also predicts “a return to a more cautious communication strategy and pace of interest rate increases is expected in light of the headwinds facing Canada.” One reason, the bank notes, is “recent economic strength may not translate as meaningfully into inflationary pressures relative to historic experience.”