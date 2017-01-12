Eurozone production spike lifts growth expectations

Industrial production across the 19-country eurozone jumped by 1.5% in November from the month before, the latest in a series of indicators showing the region’s economic growth gained momentum toward the end of 2016.

Read: Loose monetary policy helping to stabilize U.K.

The November rise follows a tepid 0.1% increase in October.

As a result, Eurostat, the European Union’s statistics agency, says Thursday that industrial production in the year to November was up 3.2% compared with the 0.8% increase reported in October.

Encouragingly for the eurozone, the growth wasn’t due solely to Germany, the eurozone’s biggest economy. Ireland did particularly well with a massive 16.3% increase.

Read: World Economic Forum urges reforms to stymie protectionism

The figures are likely to cement market expectations that the eurozone grew at a faster tick in the fourth quarter.

Also read: Germany approves equal pay law for men and women