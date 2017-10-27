Expect losses for the loonie

“The Canadian dollar is still mispriced,” says Benjamin Tal, deputy chief economist at CIBC World Markets, in a weekly economics report. “Too many factors are pointing in unison to one direction: a lower loonie.”

First off, he notes the full cent drop following the Bank of Canada (BoC) move this week to maintain its benchmark rate, calling the drop highly predictable.

“It was an easy trade. And that trade is still very attractive,” says Tal.

Another factor to the downside is a potentially more aggressive Fed, depending on who’s appointed chair.