Fed leaves rates unchanged but signals further hikes ahead

The Federal Reserve is leaving interest rates unchanged, while signalling that it expects a resilient U.S. economy and solid job market to justify further rate hikes later this year. The Federal Open Market Committee voted unanimously to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 0.75% to 1%.

Read: Why central banks can’t tighten too rapidly

The Fed’s pause comes after it modestly raised its benchmark short-term rate in December and March. Most economists expect it to do so again when it next meets in mid-June.

The statement the Fed issued after its latest policy meeting notes that the economy slowed during the January–March quarter but says it expects that slowdown to be “transitory.”

Read: Why weak Q1 growth in U.S. shouldn’t be a surprise

But there was no indication of the timing or number of additional rate hikes to be expected in the remaining seven months of the year, says Lindsey M. Piegza, chief economist at Stifel Fixed Income in Chicago, in a note.

“Of course, no specific mention of June could be interpreted as a lack of commitment among policy-makers to another round hike any time soon,” says Piegza. “Against the backdrop of a weaker-than-expected first quarter, the Fed’s conviction for a modestly accelerated pace may be under pressure as of late.”

Nearly eight years after the Great Recession ended, unemployment is at a low 4.5%. Key sectors of the economy appear sturdy. But consumer spending and factory output have slowed, and inflation remains below the Fed’s target rate.

Also read: Economics data in the spotlight this week