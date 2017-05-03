Fed to end quantitative easing in October

The Federal Reserve says it will start in October to gradually unwind its US$4.5-trillion balance sheet, which expanded to unprecedented levels in efforts to spur economic growth after the 2008 financial crisis.

The balance sheet primarily consists of government and mortgage-backed bonds. As the bonds mature, the Fed plans to spend less money each month to replace them, which reduces the balance sheet.

The U.S. central bank intends to spend US$10 billion less on bonds beginning next month, a figure that will eventually reach US$50 billion a month in October 2018.

No rate increase

Fed officials decided to keep their short-term benchmark rate between 1% and 1.25%. The Fed views the job market as strengthening, but it notes that inflation is running below its 2% annual target.

Still, the Fed said in a statement that prices for gasoline and other items might temporarily spike because of the damage caused by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

“Median forecasts beyond this year are little changed for both growth and inflation,” says Avery Shenfeld, director at CIBC Capital Markets, in a note. That’s “bullish for the [U.S. dollar] versus other majors [and] bearish for the bond market, as the Fed sticks to its guns for now.”

Federal Reserve policymakers say they still expect to hike short-term interest rates one more time this year and three times in 2018, if persistently low inflation rebounds.

They also have lowered their long-run forecast for the benchmark interest rate the Fed controls to 2.8%, down from 3% in a previous forecast in June. That suggests they expect growth to remain sluggish and inflation low, and therefore don’t need to raise rates as high to keep prices in check.

Read: Higher gas, housing costs lift U.S. consumer prices 0.4%

Fed officials say they also foresee a slightly slower path for rate hikes in 2019. They now expect there will likely be two hikes, down from three.

Also read:

‘Epic fail’ distracts investors from key BoC policy initiative

BoE keeps interest rates at record low