Fed to start balance sheet unwinding ‘relatively soon’

The Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday as it indicated plans to start unwinding its massive balance sheet “relatively soon.”

“The Committee expects to begin implementing its balance sheet normalization program relatively soon, provided that the economy evolves broadly as anticipated,” the Fed said in a policy statement in which it held the benchmark rate at 1% to 1.25%.

Fed watchers have been waiting for the central bank to announce when it will start gradually paring its enormous US$4.5 trillion in holdings of Treasury and mortgage bonds, which it accumulated after the financial crisis in a drive to ease long-term borrowing rates. Economists see the Fed starting to gradually shrink those holdings in September or October, a move that’s expected to put upward pressure on long-term borrowing rates like mortgages.

The Fed again acknowledged low inflation, which has remains persistently below the central bank’s target level.

The statement noted that inflation has stayed undesirably low even though the job market keeps strengthening, with the unemployment rate just 4.4%. Normally, solid job growth drives up wages and prices. But the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation has moved further below its 2% target in recent months.

Read: U.S. valuations could stretch further

The central bank decided after ending its latest policy meeting to leave its key rate unchanged in a range of 1% to 1.25% after having raised rates twice this year in March and June.

The Fed says it still envisions further “gradual” rate hikes. But many economists say they foresee no further rate increases this year unless inflation picks up.

With the U.S. job market still solid after eight years of a grinding but durable recovery, the Fed has essentially met one of its two mandates — to maximize employment. But it’s so far failed to achieve its other goal of stabilizing inflation at a favourable level.

Inflation has been edging further below the Fed’s 2% target in recent months. The problem is that too-low inflation can slow the economy by causing consumers to delay purchases if they think they can buy a product or service for a lower price later.

Months ago, the Fed had signalled its readiness to raise rates three times this year on the assumption that it needed to be more aggressive to ensure that consistently low unemployment didn’t contribute to high inflation later on.

But in testifying to Congress this month, Chair Janet Yellen had sounded less sure about her previous position that the slowdown in inflation this year was due to such temporary factors as a big drop in charges for cellphone plans.

Read: Expect rate hikes and unwinding of balance sheet: Yellen

Yellen conceded that Fed officials were puzzled by recent developments. Her remarks lifted financial markets as investors interpreted her words to suggest that the Fed might slow its pace of rate increases.

Over the past 12 months, the inflation gauge the Fed monitors most closely has risen just 1.4%, according to the latest data. That’s down from a 1.9% year-over-year increase in January. Many economists say they think the Fed will put off any further rate hikes until inflation resumes rising toward the its 2% target.

After leaving its key rate at a record low near zero for seven years after the 2008 financial crisis, the Fed has raised it modestly four times — in December 2015, December 2016 and twice so far this year, in March and June. Even now, the rate remains historically low and significantly below the 3% level that the Fed sees as “neutral.” That’s the point at which the Fed’s benchmark rate neither stimulates nor slows economic activity.

In her congressional testimony Yellen didn’t rule out another rate increase this year. But investors have themselves grown more uncertain, with the CME Group’s closely watched gauge foreseeing a 52% chance of another rate increase by year’s end.

Q1 GDP grew at an anemic 1.4% annual rate — well below a healthy pace and far below the consistent 3% or more annual growth that President Donald Trump’s administration has said it can achieve.

During the Q2, the economy is generally thought to have grown at an annual rate of about 2.5%. The government will offer a preliminary estimate of that figure Friday.

Voting in favour of the committee decision Wednesday were: Chair Janet L. Yellen; vice-chairman William C. Dudley; Lael Brainard; Charles L. Evans; Stanley Fischer; Patrick Harker; Robert S. Kaplan; Neel Kashkari; and Jerome H. Powell.

Also read:

Hits and misses in the energy sector