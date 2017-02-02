Feds fail to loosen purse strings for infrastructure

A new report from Parliament’s budget watchdog says the federal government is well behind not only on spending infrastructure money, but also on identifying projects on which to spend it.

The report released this morning from the parliamentary budget office says that of the $13.6 billion in infrastructure money slated to be spent between 2016 and 2018, departments have only identified $4.6-billion worth of projects.

The report says departments have committed to spending all the allocated money by next year, but the data show “there remains a significant gap” to meeting that target.

The Liberals’ first budget predicted that the infrastructure money would boost the economy by 0.6% over two years. The parliamentary budget office report says the government needs to disburse roughly $11 billion by the end of March 2018 to meet that target.

The report also takes the government to task for its transparency on spending, saying the Liberals have not provided any performance measurement framework to make sure the money is meeting its intended goals.

The Liberals plan to spend $82.8 billion from their infrastructure program over the next decade, not including the more than $100 billion to be spent over the same time from previous infrastructure programs.

The first phase of the program was designed as a short-term stimulus package to repair aging and crumbling infrastructure in cities and on reserves and provide cash to local officials to plan for larger projects that would be eligible for funding on the second and more lucrative phase, the details of which will be unveiled in this year’s budget.

The report comes just as the government and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities are set to unveil details of a $50-million fund unveiled in the 2016 budget designed to help cities better plan infrastructure work.

The Liberals hope the money will help cities better plan for infrastructure work in the future.

