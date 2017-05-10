Fixed-income tips to beat Fed headwinds

“The wild card is that the U.S. Federal Reserve might be spooked if the U.S. administration succeeds in providing fiscal stimulus and making tax cuts,” Moore and Plage say in a report. Further, they expect inflation of 3% to 3.5% by year-end, with a small risk of a higher inflation rate due to a potential surge in oil prices, a turnaround in deflationary food prices and robust job creation.

On this side of the border, a potential Bank of Canada rate hike in October will be influenced by how Trump handles NAFTA renegotiations and whether the president’s successful with his tax agenda, says National Bank.

“We will be watching the political scene and incoming economic indicators to gauge whether our current call of a Q1 2018 rate hike should be shifted to the fall of this year,” says National Bank in its update. “We see the odds of this happening in the mid-40s.”

Fixed-income positioning

Because of Fed headwinds and their view of the economic cycle, Moore and Plage allocate significantly less to U.S. treasuries than the benchmark. However, “Yields have increased somewhat over the last 12 months,” they note, “and treasuries are becoming increasingly more interesting as long-term investments. However, patience is our attitude for now.”