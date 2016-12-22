Food prices drag down Canada inflation rate to 1.2%

The country’s annual inflation rate rang in under expectations last month at 1.2%, largely under the weight of lower food costs, Statistics Canada said Thursday.

The national inflation reading for November was weaker than October’s rate of 1.5%, the federal agency’s latest consumer price index found.

A consensus of economists had predicted 1.4% inflation for November, according to Thomson Reuters.

The report said lower prices for fresh produce, meat and travel tours — compared to a year earlier — helped pull down the overall inflation rate. For example, the cost of lettuce fell 18.7%, tomatoes dropped 11% and travel tours declined 4.2%.

Read: How to manage a portfolio amid ‘radical uncertainty’

The federal agency said higher costs for items like automobiles, homeowners’ insurance and electricity helped contribute to the upward forces behind the overall rate. Home and mortgage insurance was up 4.4% compared to the year before, while the cost of purchasing and leasing vehicles rose 3% and electricity bills climbed 3.5%.

Retail trade

Statistics Canada also released unexpectedly strong figures Thursday for retail trade in October.

They showed that sales in October increased 1.1% compared with September to just over $45 billion. It was the third straight monthly gain.

A consensus of economists had been expecting only a 0.2% increase in retail trade, according to Thomson Reuters.

Statistics Canada said the biggest boosts came from higher sales at gasline pumps, where they rose 3.8%, and at general merchandise stores, which saw an increase of 1.9%.

Read: Brace for Vancouver, Toronto housing slowdown: TD

Revised figures showed that month-over-month retail sales rose 0.8% in September and 0.2% in August. Those increases followed a decline of 0.1% in July.

For the first time, Statistics Canada released also three new measures of core inflation that the Bank of Canada will use to examine the underlying rate.

The change, announced in October, was made in an effort to manage the risks associated with the shortcomings of having just one indicator.

The three new indicators — known as CPI-common, CPI-median and CPI-trim — all showed weaker year-over-year inflation for November than their readings for October. CPI-common had a reading last month of 1.3%, CPI-median had 1.9% and CPI-trim had 1.6%.