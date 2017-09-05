Gas prices jumped last week in some Canadian markets

On Friday, the Canadian average gasoline price rose above $1.16 per litre ahead of the Labour Day long weekend. There were reports of shortages due to extensive flooding in Texas and other states along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Gasbuddy.com said that was up eight cents following hurricane Harvey’s Friday hit, and nine cents compared to the average price per litre in August. The site’s sources say prices in Quebec and British Columbia jumped by several cents per litre last week.

The site reports drivers in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, northeastern Ontario, Newfoundland and in the Montreal area were paying upwards of that amount. Canadian gasoline prices vary substantially by region and city, with Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and most of the Atlantic provinces below the national average.

Most Canadian markets have seen gasoline prices rise several cents per litre over the past week, which has seen refinery and pipeline shutdowns in the U.S. Gulf Coast region due to storm-related flooding.

As of Friday, at least two major pipelines — one that ships gasoline across the southern United States to New York, and another that flows north to Chicago — had been slowed or stopped since hurricane Harvey struck the Gulf region.

