German ministers to meet about Brexit next week

German chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with key ministers Wednesday to begin formulating Germany’s position on Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Spokesperson Steffen Seibert says this will be the first time the Cabinet’s specially created Brexit committee will meet. One day before, on Tuesday, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May will give a speech providing details of Britain’s goals in exit negotiations with the EU.

Germany’s Cabinet committee also includes economy minister Sigmar Gabriel, finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and Merkel’s chief of staff, Peter Altmaier.

Seibert told reporters in Berlin on Friday that “German interests need to be identified in order to bring them to the negotiations.” Germany and Britain have Europe’s first and second biggest economies, respectively, and they have close business and cultural ties.