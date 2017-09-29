Global economic news: U.S., U.K. and more

Friday’s news included data and updates from some of the world’s major economies. Here’s a rundown.

U.S. consumer spending weakens

Consumers barely boosted their spending in August, a sign that overall economic activity could be weaker this quarter.

Consumer spending rose just 0.1%, following a much larger 0.3% advance in July, the Commerce Department reported Friday. It was the smallest gain since June. The August weakness reflected a big drop in sales of durable goods such as autos.

Income growth slowed to a gain of just 0.2%. Wages and salaries, the biggest component, showed no gain at all after strong increases in June and July.

The overall economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, grew at a robust annual rate of 2.1% in the April-June quarter. But many economists believe growth has slowed in the current July-September quarter, reflecting the impact of a string of devastating hurricanes and the subsequent slowdown in consumer spending, which accounts for nearly 70% of economic activity.

Some analysts say GDP growth could be as low as a 2% annual rate in the third quarter. They are, however, expecting a rebound in the final three months of the year, helped in part by spending on rebuilding after the hurricanes.

The personal saving rate was unchanged at 3.6% of after-tax incomes in August, the same as July. Both months represented the lowest saving rate since a 3.2% reading in December.

A measure of inflation closely watched by the Federal Reserve posted a slight 0.2% increase. Over the past 12 months it is up 1.4%, still far below the Fed’s 2% target.

The rise in consumer prices from a year ago has been the same for the past three months and represents more than five years that prices have been below the Fed’s 2% inflation target. Last month the Fed kept its key interest rate unchanged, but still signalled that it believed it could raise rates for a third time this year.

Many economists, however, believe the Fed will not boost rates again this year unless inflation begins moving back toward the 2% goal. Fed Chair Janet Yellen in a speech earlier this week acknowledged that the Fed is puzzled by the persistence of unusually low inflation and said the central bank may have to adjust the timing of future rate hikes if its belief that the slowdown is only temporary proves incorrect.

U.K. growth lower since Brexit

Official figures show that the British economy grew by less than previously thought in the year since the country voted to leave the European Union.

The Office for National Statistics said Friday that the British economy grew at an annual rate of 1.5% in the second quarter. That’s a four-year low and down from the statistic agency’s previous projection of 1.7%.

The annual rate takes in the full timescale since the country’s Brexit vote in June 2016.

The quarterly rate was left unchanged at 0.3%, which remains the lowest among the Group of Seven industrial economies.

Despite the subdued growth environment, the Bank of England is widely expected to raise its main interest rate from the record low 0.25% in November, in response to above-target inflation.

Eurozone’s inflation stuck…for now

Inflation was stuck at an annual 1.5% rate in September in the 19-country eurozone, a reading that likely won’t change plans by the European Central Bank to start withdrawing its monetary stimulus next year.

The figure released Friday by the European Union statistics agency was short of the 1.6% expected by market analysts. And core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy, fell to 1.1% from 1.2% in August.

The reading underlines the challenge facing the European Central Bank. Inflation remains below the bank’s goal of just under 2%, even as the bank is contemplating the gradual withdrawal next year of its monetary stimulus in the form of 60 billion euros ($70 billion) per month in bond purchases. The hope is that a steadily growing economy will eventually push up demand for labour, wages and inflation.

Inflation is likely to slow further in the final months of the year as fuel price inflation eases, according to Jack Allen, European economist at the Capital Economics.

“But there are signs that underlying inflationary pressures are starting to build,” Allen said. “The upshot is that today’s data are unlikely to dissuade the ECB from tapering its asset purchases in 2018.

ECB President Mario Draghi has said that the bank could take most of the decisions regarding a gradual reduction in bond purchases at its Oct. 26 meeting. Analyst say the purchases could be slowly phased out over the course of the year. An increase in the bank’s benchmark interest rate from the current zero, however, remains far off because the bank has said that move will only follow the end of the bond purchases.

The bond stimulus uses newly created money to purchase government and corporate bonds from banks, injecting new money into the financial system in the hopes that it will expand credit availability and raise inflation. The bank’s goal of just under 2% is considered most consistent with a healthy economy.

Recession threat for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power on a euphoric wave of promises to boost India’s economy, add millions of jobs and bring “good times” to the developing nation.

Three years later, India’s economic prospects look decidedly grimmer. India’s economic expansion has slowed to its lowest level in three years. Small businesses are struggling, or even shutting down, after overhauls of the nation’s currency and sales tax system. Modi’s own allies warn of a dire outlook, with some raising the spectre of an economic depression.

While government ministers have urged patience, analysts and others in Modi’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party are not so sanguine about the current trends.

“A hard landing appears inevitable,” Yashwant Sinha, a BJP lawmaker and former finance minister, said in a stinging commentary Wednesday in the Indian Express newspaper. He accused the government of rushing through poorly planned economic reforms, which he said will hobble home-grown businesses for years to come.

“Private investment has shrunk as never before in two decades, industrial production has all but collapsed, agriculture is in distress, construction industry, a big employer of the work force, is in the doldrums […] exports have dwindled,” he said.

Another leading BJP lawmaker, Subramanian Swamy, said India was facing the possibility of a “major depression.”

“The economy is in a tailspin. Yes, it can crash. We need to do a lot of good things to revive the economy. Even a tailspin can be made to steady. If nothing is done, we are heading for a major depression,” he said last week.

Last week, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development scaled back its economic growth forecast for India to 6.7% for the 2018 fiscal year, down from 7.3% predicted earlier this year. Other organizations and banks have made similar downward revisions.

Economists have said the country needs to maintain 8% growth to add enough jobs for some 12 million young people joining the work force every year.

The warnings have been sobering for Modi, who appointed a new Economic Advisory Council this week to offer him advice independent of the finance ministry.

Economists said that may be too little, too late.

“The rot has set in. I don’t see how the Economic Advisory Committee will help,” said Biswajeet Dhar, an economist with New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University. And “whether the government will act on that advice is yet to be seen.”

India has long been considered a darling market for investors, with high rates of growth and a 1.3 billion population that many companies are eager to reach. Just a year ago, the economy jumped 9.1% in the first quarter — temporarily earning the title of world’s fastest growing economy — and has rarely dipped below 6.5% since 2013.

Still, Modi rose to popularity partly by hammering the previous government over alleged corruption scandals and poor economic performance.

His campaign slogan of “Achhe Din” (Hindi for “Good Times”) helped inspire a mass following across the nation, from university students to business leaders.

And for several months after his election in 2014, things looked good. Foreign investment increased with government moves to open up sectors, imports remained cheap thanks to globally depressed oil prices, and economic growth ticked along at rates above 7%.

By November 2016, the government was confident enough to launch the first of two massive economic reforms.

Without warning, Modi appeared on national television to inform citizens that most of their currency would be worthless in the morning, as the government declared 86% of all rupee notes would be replaced with newly designed bills.

The government said the move was aimed at cracking down on tax evasion, corruption and counterfeiting. But with most of the new bills not yet printed, ATMs ran dry for weeks as account holders stood for days in long lines at banks that gave out only limited withdrawals.

Many small, cash-reliant businesses including grocery stores and home-based workshops suffered huge losses or went under.

Just when things were returning to normal this year, Indian businesses were hit with a second upheaval on July 1 — the replacement of a complex system of cascading federal and state taxes with a single Goods and Services Tax.

The government assured citizens the move would boost economic growth by simplifying the existing tax structure. And again, it was mostly small businesses that suffered the most, with many unable to comply with new, thrice-monthly tax filing requirements.

“A badly conceived and poorly implemented GST has played havoc with businesses and sunk many of them,” said Sinha, the former finance minister.

Rural Indian villages and towns, where more than half of the country’s population relies on farming for their livelihoods, have fared even worse. Demonetization left many farmers, already among the poorest, unable to buy seeds and fertilizer for the sowing season. Their distress was compounded by two years of poor monsoon rains and drought.

Economists are most alarmed, however, by the slowdown in manufacturing and construction — two sectors many had assumed would do well under a business-friendly government. Instead, both have seen a sharp rise in unemployment.

“Major employment creators were the small businesses. They are the ones who have been worst hit,” said economist Mihir Sharma of the Observer Research Foundation, a New Delhi-based think-tank .

Modi is likely to face increasing pressure on the economy as the next general elections in early 2019 approach. “Jobs shortages have the potential of impacting the next elections,” Sharma said.

Still, the government remains upbeat, noting that the latest quarterly growth figure of 5.7% was still pretty good compared with how other nations were faring.

“The government has taken some very important decisions,” said Cabinet minister Piyush Goyal, who long held the energy portfolio but now heads the Railways Ministry. “Difficulties and criticism will come. But we are confident, and we will stay the course.”