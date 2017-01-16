Home sales rebounded in December after large November drop

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales climbed 2.2% in December compared with November as they recovered from a dip following the introduction of new mortgage rules.

On a year-over-year basis, the association says home sales were down 5% last month compared to December 2015.

Annually, the number of homes that changed hands was up 6.3% last year compared with 2015, as sales started out strong before softening.

The association says the MLS home price index in December was up 14.3% compared with a year ago.

The national average sale price rose 3.55 in December compared with a year ago.

The number of newly listed homes for sale slipped 3% from November to December.

“Home sales are unlikely to benefit the Canadian economy as much in 2017 as they did in 2016,” association chief economist Gregory Klump said in a statement.

“New regulations mean that in order to qualify for a mortgage, homebuyers will either have to save longer for a bigger down payment or purchase a lower-priced home. In urban centres where the latter are in short supply, that’s likely to translate into fewer sales.”

