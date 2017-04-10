Household spending continues to drive growth

As much as the Bank of Canada would like to see a rotation away from household spending and toward manufacturing and exports, the former continues to be the cornerstone of Canada’s economic growth.

Read: Potential growing pains for Canada’s economy

“Even with the pullback in exports in February that returned the country’s trade balance to a slight trade deficit (following three months in surplus), Canada’s economy is tracking growth of 3.4% (annualized) in the first quarter,” notes James Marple, senior economist at TD Bank, in an economics report.

Read: Canada’s trade surplus disappears while U.S. deficit shrinks

Benoit P. Durocher, senior economist at Desjardins, says in an economics report that, in January 2017 alone, the value of retail sales surged 2.2% — one of the sharpest monthly increases since retail sales started to be tracked in 1991.

He reviewed data to ascertain whether that consumption indicates a temporary jump or the start of a robust trend.

Pro side

On the positive side are recent gains in full-time jobs and a sharp fall in unemployment.

Since August 2016, almost 275,000 new jobs have been created, representing an average monthly increase of more than 34,000 jobs — a level not seen since spring 2007, he says. And the unemployment rate fell to 6.7% in March 2017 from 7.2% in January 2016.

Read: Help unemployed clients through difficult times

Accordingly, disposable income has accelerated since mid-2016, which helped increase consumption. And a reduced tax burden, courtesy of the 2016 federal budget, also contributes.

“Households clearly used some of this additional income [from a reduced tax burden] to grow their net savings, which pushed the savings rate to 5.8% in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to a rate of only 4.7% in the first quarter of that year,” says Durocher. The data show that some of that income was also used to increase consumer spending.

Read: Clients’ top question: Have I saved enough?

Canadians’ confidence has also increased in the last few months, with the household confidence index rising to 111.7 in March, a level that exceeds the historical average. That bodes well for spending, especially for durable goods, says Durocher.

Con side

Households’ reduced tax burden will gradually fade over the next few months, says Durocher, which could affect spending by year-end. Further, debt levels are relatively high, but, with low rates, households aren’t yet feeling the pinch.

That could change with rising rates.