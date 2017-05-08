Housing starts drop 15% as moving average maintained

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of new housing starts fell 15% last month compared with March.

The Ottawa-based federal agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was 214,098 units in April, down from 252,305 in March.

The move lower came as the pace of multi-unit urban starts fell 16.7%, and single-detached urban starts dropped 12.1%.

However, the dip in April wasn’t big enough to stop the six-month moving average from rising to 213,768 units for the month compared with 210,702 in March.

“Housing starts have been above the 200k mark for five consecutive months now, which suggests that new supply is still coming back as an affordability safety valve on tight conditions in some key resale markets, namely in southern Ontario’s bidding wars,” says Derek Holt, vice-president and head of capital markets economics at Scotiabank, in a report.

A cooler Toronto market

But efforts to cool the pace of resale price gains could nip new supply in the bud, says Holt.

Read: It’s here: 15% tax on GTA’s foreign buyers

Josh Nye, economist at RBC, agrees. “Toronto may already be seeing an impact from the [15% foreign buyers tax], as a surge in new listings in April helped push the market closer to supply-demand balance,” he says in a report.

Holt notes that in Toronto total starts fell 21% month over month, mainly due to multi-units, which include condos. “This follows the elevated prior month reading that had soared by 50% [month over month],” he says.

Slowdown in the Toronto market and other areas of the province will likely spill over into homebuilding activity.

As a result, “we expect moderation in both resales and housing starts over the second half of the year (albeit with levels remaining strong) will put an end to the residential sector’s strong contributions to GDP growth, including an expected half percentage point lift in the first quarter,” says Nye.

Also read:

Answer client questions about the Principal Residence Exemption and trusts

Overvalued housing will deepen Canada’s next recession: CIBC