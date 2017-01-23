How much will protectionist policies support U.S. inflation?

Canada may step outside the three-way North American Free Trade Agreement in new talks with the protectionist administration of Donald Trump, says Canada’s ambassador to the United States.

The federal government has already had preliminary discussions with members of President Donald Trump’s transition team and more talks are in the offing, David MacNaughton says.

It is vital to have a good economic relationship with the U.S., and while some matters may be dealt with inside the controversial Canada-U.S.-Mexico agreement, which Trump has promised to revisit, others may be better handled outside it, he said.

While a tariff or border adjustment tax on U.S. imports would raise the price of imported goods for Americans, the impact on annual inflation would probably be temporary unless tariffs are raised every year, Krishen Rangasamy, economist for National Bank, said in a note Monday.

Rangasamy added: “[T]he inflation impact would also be restricted considering the share of imports in U.S. personal consumption expenditures is less than 15%. The damaging impact of a trade war on the global economy should also not be underestimated. Under that scenario, world GDP growth would slow down from already-mediocre levels, hurting not only oil prices but also U.S. economic growth, hence capping inflation.”

MacNaughton is briefing the federal cabinet on the incoming Trump administration. Trump was expected to sign an order Monday indicating that the U.S. wants to renegotiate NAFTA. On Monday the president had signed a notice starting withdrawal from the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

“It’s essential that we get a better Canada-U.S. trade and economic and security relationship,” MacNaughton said on the eve of a two-day federal cabinet retreat in Calgary. “Whether that’s within an overall NAFTA arrangement, part of that is going to depend on obviously what Mexico’s reaction is to what they put on the table. We will co-operate on trilateral matters when it’s in our interest, and we’ll be looking to do things that are in our interest bilaterally. Some of them may be within NAFTA and some of them may not be.”

Trump has promised a new trade relationship with the world focusing on American interests, but MacNaughton said he doesn’t think Canada is a focus of that. “They are principally focused on the countries that have large trade deficits with them.”

MacNaughton said Canada is the largest trading partner for 35 states. “I think we’ve got a lot of leverage.” The danger is that Canada becomes “collateral damage” as Washington aims at what it sees as predatory trading partners, he warned.

Trump’s decision to opt out of the TPP heralds more trouble on trade, including NAFTA, says Lawrence Herman, a trade lawyer in Toronto.

“It signals storm clouds ahead for the NAFTA. Canada needs to be prepared if the U.S. decides to pull the plug on that deal,” he says. “It reflects a disdain for open markets and liberalized trading arrangements and the manifestation of Mr. Trump’s ‘America First’ policy.”

Trump called the move to withdraw from the TPP “a great thing for the American workers.”

Trump could seek individual deals with the 11 other countries in the TPP, a group that includes Canada and represents roughly 13.5% of the global economy, according to World Bank figures.

Trump has blamed past trade deals such as the North American Free Trade Agreement and China’s entrance into the World Trade Organization for a decline in U.S. factory jobs.

The signing of the memorandum Monday is basically a formality, since the agreement had yet to receive required Senate ratification.

Trade experts say that approval was unlikely to happen given voters’ anxiety about trade deals and the potential for job losses.

