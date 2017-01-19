Hunter Harrison joins investor to target CSX railroad

The executive who orchestrated the financial turnaround of Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) over the past five years is teaming up with an activist investor to target CSX railroad.

Read: CP Rail profit improves, but not enough for analysts

Hunter Harrison announced his retirement from CP Wednesday, and then told the Wall Street Journal about his plans. Harrison is reportedly working with investor Paul Hilal, who left Pershing Square last year to start his own hedge fund, which the paper reported has raised more than US$1 billion for a single investment.

Read: Top dealmaker on the myths and realities of activist investing

Harrison, 72, came out of retirement in 2012 to lead Canadian Pacific after Pershing Square Capital took a large stake in the railroad and forced management changes.

Shares of CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, were up 17% at the opening bell Thursday.

Also read: China revives Silk Road with freight train’s arrival in London

x Active IN AN EVOLVING INVESTMENT LANDSCAPE,

POOL YOUR POTENTIAL. Dynamic Private Investment Pools are designed to stand out in an evolving investment landscape. · Real Choice · Real Pricing Power · Real Active Management LEARN MORE >>> This topic brought to you by