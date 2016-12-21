Snapshot: International economic data

We’ve aggregated snapshots of the worldwide economy into a few simple clicks.
United Kingdom
- The Bank of England posts Monetary Policy Committee decisions and meeting minutes here.
- And the U.K. Office of National Statistics reports on:
- Unemployment rates;
European Union
- The European Central Bank consolidates a variety of key economic statistics for the zone.
- These include:
- Bank interest rates;
- Money aggregates; and
- Data on investment funds ; and
- Insurance corporations and pension funds.
China
- This is the People’s Bank of China’s English Language Page.
- China’s National Bureau of Statistics consolidates the majority of its economic indicators based on frequency.
- Monthly releases include price indexes, housing and trade data; and
- Quarterly releases include Gross Domestic Product, and value added calculations to industry and agriculture.
Japan
- Bank of Japan statistical data is here.
- Statistics Japan aggregates its economic data releases here. They include:
- Consumer prices;
- Unemployment; and
- The Economic Census.
Originally published on Advisor.ca