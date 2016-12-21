Snapshot: U.S. economic data

We’ve aggregated snapshots of the U.S. economy and markets into a few simple clicks.

  • The Bureau of Economic Analysis consolidates current Gross Domestic Product data here, along with other key indicators including personal income and balance of trade data.
  • For more detail, you can review these BEA releases.
  • And this tool displays economic activity at the state, municipal or county level.
  • The U.S. Bureau of the Census releases a series of economic indicators including Housing Starts, New Home Sales, Construction Spending, and U.S. International Trade in Goods and Services.
  • It also produces the U.S. Economic Census every five years (the next is due in 2017).
  • Here’s the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest Beige Book report on regional economic activity.
  • The Federal Open Market Committee issues statements when it makes rate announcements, and releases minutes from its meetings approximately three weeks after they take place.
  • The Chair, Regional Bank Governors, and Fed staff testify periodically before Congress. Read their testimony.

