Snapshot: U.S. economic data

We’ve aggregated snapshots of the U.S. economy and markets into a few simple clicks.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis consolidates current Gross Domestic Product data here , along with other key indicators including personal income and balance of trade data.

. And this tool displays economic activity at the state, municipal or county level.

The U.S. Bureau of the Census releases a series of economic indicators including Housing Starts, New Home Sales, Construction Spending, and U.S. International Trade in Goods and Services.

