Snapshot: U.S. economic data

- The Bureau of Economic Analysis consolidates current Gross Domestic Product data here, along with other key indicators including personal income and balance of trade data.
- For more detail, you can review these BEA releases.
- And this tool displays economic activity at the state, municipal or county level.
- The U.S. Bureau of the Census releases a series of economic indicators including Housing Starts, New Home Sales, Construction Spending, and U.S. International Trade in Goods and Services.
- It also produces the U.S. Economic Census every five years (the next is due in 2017).
- Here’s the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest Beige Book report on regional economic activity.
- The Federal Open Market Committee issues statements when it makes rate announcements, and releases minutes from its meetings approximately three weeks after they take place.
- The Chair, Regional Bank Governors, and Fed staff testify periodically before Congress. Read their testimony.
- The Department of Labor provides data on the U.S. Unemployment Rate.
- It also tells you:
