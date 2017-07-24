Loonie breaches 80 cents U.S., highest since 2015

The Canadian dollar broke above 80 cents US in morning trading Monday amid a weakening U.S. currency.

The loonie, which hasn’t closed above 80 cents US since June 30, 2015, later dipped slightly, trading at 79.97 cents US, up from Friday’s average price of 79.69 cents US.

The Canadian dollar has been climbing since the middle of June, when speculation grew that the Bank of Canada was going to raise its key benchmark interest rate.

The central bank hiked its key interest rate on July 12, its first rate increase since 2010.

On Bay Street Monday morning, Canada’s main stock index pulled back moderately as gold and materials stocks lost ground.

