Manufacturing sales fall 1.8% in June: StatsCan

Manufacturing sales fell in June, following three consecutive months of gains, Statistics Canada says.

The federal agency says manufacturing sales slipped 1.8% to $53.9 billion in June.

The drop came due to lower sales in the petroleum and coal product, transportation equipment and chemical industries.

“After several strong months the Canadian manufacturing sector hit a speedbump in June, with sizeable declines in both value and volume terms made only slightly more palatable by the upward revisions to the previous month,” Michael Dolega, TD senior economist, says in a note.

He says GDP is still on track to expand by about 3.7% in Q2, but suggests “that a marked deceleration of growth in Q3 is in the cards.” He adds that U.S. industrial production data released Thursday indicated the country’s manufacturing activity declined of 0.1% in July.

“Still, we expect U.S. economic growth to be generally supportive for Canadian manufacturing activity going forward,” Dolega says. “[T]his support will be somewhat offset by a higher loonie which is unlikely to pare back its recent gains too much in light of expected continued tightening of monetary policy by the Bank of Canada.”

In Canada, sales fell in 15 of 21 industries, representing 72.1% of the manufacturing sector.

Non-durable goods dropped 2.2%, while durable goods slipped 1.5%.

Sales fell 1.0% in constant dollars, indicating a lower volumes of manufactured goods were sold in June.

