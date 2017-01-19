Manufacturing sales surprise with 1.5% gain in November

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales climbed 1.5% in November to $51.8 billion.

Economists had expected a gain of 1.0% for the month, according to Thomson Reuters.

The move higher followed a drop in October, which was revised to a move down of 0.6% compared with an initial reading of a drop of 0.8%.

In constant dollars, sales climbed 1.2%, indicating a higher volume of manufactured goods was sold.

Sales were up in 14 of the 21 industries, boosted by the primary metal, petroleum and coal and chemical sectors.

The primary metal sector rose 9.1% to $4.0 billion, while petroleum and coal product sales increased 3.7% to $4.5 billion. The chemical manufacturing industry rose 3.4% to $4.4 billion.

However, the transportation equipment sector fell 2.3% to $10.3 billion due to a drop in the aerospace product and parts industry, which dropped 7.4% and the “other transportation equipment industry,” which fell 26.8% after a significant increase in October.

Statistics Canada says sales were up in every province except New Brunswick, which dropped 2.4% to $1.3 billion.

Quebec rose 3.0% to $12.1 billion, while Alberta rose 3.9% to $5.4 billion in November.