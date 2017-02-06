Money taps flow through 2017: Draghi

The head of the European Central Bank says that its monetary stimulus efforts are still very much needed despite the recent inflation spike in the 19 countries that use the euro currency.

Mario Draghi told members of the European Parliament’s economic and monetary affairs committee Monday that the uptick in annual inflation to 1.8% was mainly due to higher oil prices, not to fundamental price pressures in the economy from rising wages.

Read: German inflation set to fuel criticism of stimulus

He underlined that the bank would keep on pumping newly printed money into the economy through bond purchases through the end of the year.

Read: Be cautious on international bond risk

He said that the bank’s strategy “prescribes that we should not react to individual data points and short-lived increases in inflation.”

Also read: Oil leads positive outlook for commodities