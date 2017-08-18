New Canadian task force will work with NAFTA negotiators

The process of modernizing NAFTA officially kicked off in Washington, D.C. recently, with the first round of talks set to conclude on August 20.
So the Canadian American Business Council (CABC) has established a task force to develop recommendations for consideration by NAFTA negotiators. The task force will be co-chaired by Lena Trudeau of Nuage Cloud Strategies and Gabe Batstone of Contextere and one its goals will be to produce a report on the digital framework for NAFTA.
Other members of the task force include:
- Steven De Eyre, head of public policy at Amazon.ca
- Christina Erling, director of federal affairs at Barrick Gold
- Colin McKay, public policy strategist and communicator at Google
- Jennifer Sloan, vice-president of public policy at Mastercard
