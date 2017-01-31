November’s GDP inches above expectations

The Canadian Press / January 31, 2017

Statistics Canada says real domestic product grew by 0.4% in November, slightly above expectations.

The improvement was due to strength in a broad number of sectors including manufacturing, finance, insurance, construction, and mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction.

Economists had expected a 0.3% gain for November, according to Thomson Reuters.

Statistics Canada also revised its result for October, saying the economy shrank that month by 0.2%. That compared with an initial reading of a contraction of 0.3%.

For November, Statistics Canada says goods-producing industries rose 0.9%, while service-producing industries grew by 0.2%.

In an economic flash report, CIBC World Markets director Nick Exarhos says, “It was a warm November, and growth also came in hot for the Canadian economy. […] Indeed, quarterly growth is now likely to come in closer to 2% than the Bank of Canada’s existing 1.5% forecast, further diminishing the risks of a quick cut despite the persistently dovish talk from the central bank.” 

Originally published on Advisor.ca

