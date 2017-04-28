Ottawa already ahead of spring budget forecast, at $11.5 billion

The federal government ran a deficit of $11.5 billion over the first 11 months of its 2016-17 fiscal year, putting it well ahead of its spring budget forecast with one month to go.

The result compared with a surplus of $7.5 billion during the April-to-February period a year earlier.

Not counting a $3-billion contingency cushion, Ottawa’s spring budget projected a deficit of $23 billion for 2016-17.

The monthly fiscal monitor report said government revenue for the 11 months fell $400 million to $265.1 billion as personal income tax revenue fell, but corporate income tax revenue grew.

Program spending increased $20 billion to $254.6 billion.

Public debt charges fell $1.5 billion to $22 billion due in large part to lower average effective interest rates.